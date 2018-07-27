Area briefs

Card shower requested

PIQUA — Alma Stahl, a resident of Garbry Ridge, will turn 97 on Monday, July 30.

Her family would like her to receive cards from family and friends in celebration of her birthday. Cards can be sent to Garbry Ridge, in care of Alma Stahl, 1567 Garbry Road Piqua, OH 45356.

Library party planned

BRADFORD — The J.R. Clarke Library’s final “Reading Rocks” party for the Summer Reading Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 30, with Jenni Reed’s Fantastic Balloon Show in the lower-level Community Room

Within the past few years, Reed and her husband, Mike, flew to Africa on a mission trip to meet their sponsored child and his family. During this time, Reed created many different types of balloon hats and animals for children in the community. She will be sharing some of her trip while making these fantastic creations.

This program will be followed by the library’s annual prize drawings. Those attending are asked to be a little early so the program can begin on time.

‘Evening on the Canal’ set

PIQUA — Johnston Farm & Indian Agency’s annual “Evening on the Canal” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11, at the site, located at 9845 North Hardin Road.

The evening will begin with a meal served in the Education Center overlooking the Miami and Erie Canal. After dinner guests, board the General Harrison of Piqua for a twilight journey on the canal that is always full of surprises for each passenger.

This is a reservation-only event, so call early to book your passage for this popular once-a-year opportunity. The cost is $35/adults, $30/children 6-12, $30 and $25/for Johnston Farm Friends Council and Ohio History Connection members.

Tipp UMC hosts bazaar

TIPP CITY ― Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main St., will host its third annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1. The bazaar will benefit the Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania.

New features will include a limited number of half-booth spaces for smaller vendors. All vendors will receive a free photo for future promotions that will feature their merchandise as they engage with their customers. Facebook promotions will again include vendor bios and photos of art/craft items.

Space is still being offered at a discounted rate of $40 through Oct. 15. Applications are available by searching “Angel House Christmas Bazaar” on Facebook or by going to http://tippcityumc.org/ and clicking “Get Involved.”