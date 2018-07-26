AREA BRIEFS

OVI checkpoint announced

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that troopers and local law enforcement will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week from 8-10 p.m. on State Route 571 west of Interstate 75 in the city of Tipp City.

They will also have additional patrols in the area looking for impaired drivers. If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.

Blood drives planned

MIAMI COUNTY — The Piqua Knights of St. John and Ginghamsburg Church will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting community blood drives next month.

The Knights of St. John will hold their blood drive Thursday, Aug. 9, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 St. Wayne St., Piqua.

Ginghamsburg Church’s blood drive will be Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

MVCTC info session set

ENGLEWOOD — Individuals can learn more about Miami Valley Career Technology Center adult education training available to fill current job openings by attending the upcoming adult education information session from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Adult Education Building, 6801 Hoke Road, Englewood.

Registration for upcoming career programs is going on now.

• Dental assisting starts Aug. 13

• Paramedic starts Aug. 20

• Carpentry starts Sept. 4

• Electrician starts Sept. 4

• Heavy equipment operator starts Sept. 4

• HVAC-R starts Sept. 4

• Pharmacy technician starts Sept. 4

• Precision machining starts Sept. 4

In addition to the career programs offered, MVCTC adult education also offers many short-term courses and GED/ASPIRE classes throughout the year. For more information about the MVCTC adult education programs, visit www.mvctc.com/AE or call 937-854-6297.