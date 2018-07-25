Golf classic planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Fire & Rescue 26th annual Golf Classic will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 26 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course. The event will be a four-man team with a best ball scramble. All proceeds will benefit the Bradford Fire & Rescue Services.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be individual awards for longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt. An additional Skins game will be available at an extra cost.

The cost of the tournament is full member — $26; members — $40; weekday members — $50; and guest non-members — $60.

The entry fee includes two electric carts per team and a barbecue chicken meal after play at the Bradford Fire House.

Please send the fees, along with the named of the four players, the team captain and their phone number, an address and email address to 608 N. Miami Ave., Bradford, OH 45308. Entries are due by Aug. 17.

Hole sponsorship is $25 per hole.

For more information, call Chief Jan Mottinger at (937) 603-2364, Ben Rank at (937) 564-8386 or Shawn Peeples at (937) 418-2649.

Community Night set

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held on Friday, Aug. 3, at Second and Main streets. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 p.m. with The Tippecanoe Community Band followed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers at 7:30 p.m.

The Tippecanoe Community Band is under the direction of Gail Ahmed. The all-volunteer group with a 50-member base will be featuring songs from popular musicals that span the decades.

The Tom Daugherty Orchestra is a 17-piece Las Vegas-style show and dance band. Their show features the original Big Band arrangements exactly as recorded of Tommy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, the swing era, Frank Sinatra, and the Great American Songbook. The orchestra is under the direction of trombonist and musical arranger Tom Daugherty. Over the years the band and swing dancers, have become the highlight of the Community Night Season.

The Community Night concerts are a hometown tradition held on the first Friday of the month June through September. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled. For more information stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.

Trail guides needed

TROY — Volunteers form the backbone of Brukner Nature Center, and staff could not possibly reach all of their goals without volunteer support.

Brukner Nature Center is continually in need of trail guides who enjoy being outdoors and sharing that love with kids. Learn to handle Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Ambassadors, including native Ohio snakes, turtles and salamanders. Share your passion for wildlife with preschoolers and elementary-aged children by leading field trips or assisting BNC staff naturalists.

Programs range from one to two hours and are scheduled on weekday and weekends between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Become an integral part of Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through preservation, education, and rehabilitation.

Volunteer registration forms can be found on our website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. All volunteers must complete a one-hour orientation, which is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and every other month at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on all of the volunteer opportunities, contact Miss June at (937) 698-6493 or email education@bruknernaturecenter.com.