Road closed through Aug. 6

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP — Greenville Falls-Clayton Road will be closed between Covington-Bradford Road and Klinger Road through Aug. 6. The closing will be 24 hours a day for bridge replacement 1,000 south of Klinger Road.

Outdoor film planned

PLEASANT HILL — The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, will present “Peter Rabbit” at dusk (about 9 p.m.) Friday in the library parking lot. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Movie is rated PG and 135 minutes long. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 676-2731.

‘Wild about Water’ set

TROY — For kids entering grades 6-12 can go “Wild about Water” at Brukner Nature Center’s one-day “Wild about Water” River Float from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 31.

Located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Brukner Nature Center has a variety of habitats and wildlife in part because they’re next to the Scenic Stillwater River. Known for its slow-moving, clean and clear water, the Stillwater River is home to many pollution-intolerant fish and macro-invertebrate species.

Participants will use nets to catch and evaluate aquatic creatures, use snorkeling masks to observe the underwater habitat, watch for mammals and birds along the shorelines, and more. Fee is $25 for BNC members or $35 for non-members and includes lunch. Payment is due at registration (cash or check only).

For more information, call (937) 698-6493.

VA head to speak

TROY — Dr. J. Thomas Hardy, chief of staff, Dayton VA Medical Center, will share some of the history of the Dayton VA, and take veterans’ questions at 9 a.m. Aug. 1, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

Dr. Hardy, a retired Army colonel and Vietnam veteran, is a former Army Ranger with the 101st Airborne. Presently, he supervises 750 VA employees who provide health services to more than 37,000 patients. The Fort Pickawillany Society Children of the American Revolution, associated with the Daughters of the American Revolution, will offer breakfast and the ’67 Quilters will present original quilts to the veterans.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 107 W. Main St., Troy, one block west of the Public Square, on the second floor of the Masonic Lodge. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.