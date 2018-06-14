AREA BRIEFS

New medical practice opens

PIQUA – Premier Physician Network is adding a new internal medicine and infectious disease practice — Upper Valley Internal Medicine — to its network. The practice, formerly known as Intrepid Care, is located at 1752 W. High St. in Piqua.

It is an internal medicine and infectious disease practice, which includes Ronal D. Manis, MD. Dr. Manis received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He completed an internship and residency in internal medicine at Miami Valley Hospital through Wright State University. He also did a fellowship in infectious disease at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago.

The practice can be contacted by calling (937) 773-3737.

VFD to host dinner

LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will host a barbecued chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington, on Sunday, June 17, from 11 a.m. until they are sold out.

Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8. Dinners will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests may dine in or carry out their meals.

Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area residents and their property.

For information or to order ahead, call 606-0919. On the day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at 773-5341.

Music fest planned

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is sponsoring their 19th Bluegrass Music Program from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 22, in the Bradford High School Auditeria.

There will be four bluegrass bands performing: 5:30 – Rum River Blend; 6:30 – Showtime Grass (veterans’ appreciation program); 7:30 – Sugargrove; 8:30 – Berachah Valley.

Several of the groups’ members have appeared on national music lists for performances or songwriting. They will have their music CDs available to purchase. This festival is always well-attended, so arrive early to get a good seat.

A raffle will begin at the library on Monday, June 18, for a variety of items donated by local businesses and individuals to help with the expenses of putting on the program. Stop in at the library and get your tickets at $1 each or six for $5. Tickets also will be available the evening of the show and the drawing will be held between each band’s performance.

Princess workshop set

BRADFORD — Essential Oils expert Hannah Pennington will be hosting a make-and-take-party just for “princesses” on Saturday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bradford Public Library.

For $15, participants will make a de-“Tangled” hairspray to keep hair tangle-free and silky-smooth, a “Brave” or “Sleeping Beauty” roller for courage to conquer kingdoms or a restful night’s sleep, and a cool, scented slime that could rival Elsa’s best “Frozen” creation, all using essential oils.

Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite princess gowns and tiaras and be sure bring along an older helper to assist them with the class. Refreshments will be served.

Advance registration is required, with non-refundable payment due at time of registration. Class size is limited to 15 princesses. Come into the Bradford Public Library to sign up and get ready to rock your inner princess!