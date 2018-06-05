AREA BRIEFS

Civic Band to perform

PIQUA — The Piqua Civic Band will be performing on Saturday, June 9, at 6:15 p.m. at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park as part of the Ohio Chautauqua: Modern Legends series.

Pastor Todd Allen of Westminster Presbyterian Church will join the band as guest narrator for “Ask Not: A Musical Tribute to JFK.” Other selections include Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango, a Salute to Dick Clark,” “Ring of Fire,” “Somewhere” from “West Side Story,” highlights from “Camelot,” and more.

Following the band’s performance, Jeremy Meier will take the stage performing as Robert Kennedy and answering audience questions about his life and legacy.

Admission to the concert is free and all are invited to attend. For more information, please visit the Piqua Civic Band’s web site at http://piquacivicband.weebly.com or like “The Piqua Civic Band” on Facebook.

Pair to share experiences

PIQUA — Dr. Roger Pacholka and Katy Pacholka, R.N., will share their medical mission work experiences in South Africa for the June 13 YWCA Monthly Luncheon Series. The program, which begins at 11 a.m. is free and open to the public and is followed by a noon luncheon ($6/person). The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

“(We) heard a missionary from Swaziland speak in 1980 and from that moment, we both knew we had the calling to help people in Africa,” Roger said.

“Our first trip lasted two months. These people are in desperate need of help and treatment. The look on their faces when we help them is a combination of relief and joy. It means everything,” added Katy.

The couple recently became full-time residents of South Africa, returning to Dayton for the summers and the holiday season. They donate their time and talents purely on a volunteer basis and treat all their African patients free of charge.

Reservations for the program and luncheon must be made by Monday, June 11, by calling the YWCA at 773-6626.

A nurse from Upper Valley Medical Center will be available from 10:15 -11 a.m. for free blood pressure and glucose screenings.