AREA BRIEFS

Correction: Friedan portrayal

PIQUA — The date of the YWCA Piqua’s in-character portrayal of Betty Friedan by Sally Ann Drucker was incorrectly listed in the Thursday, May 31, edition of the Daily Call. The event, which is part of the Ohio Chautauqua festivities, will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 8. The program is free and open to the public.

Drucker’s presentation, “Women in Advertising Media,” will focus on several advertising video clips, then examine how these images affect the ways women see themselves and the ways they are seen by others.

Chautauqua Days, sponsored by the Ohio Humanities, will present evening programs from June 5-9 at Hance Pavilion in Fountain Park. Local musicians will perform at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Chautauqua performers taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Located at 418 N. Wayne St., the YWCA is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call (937) 773-6626.

Bi-plane rides offered

TROY — Bi-plane rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 2-3, at the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

WACO also is a shuttle location for the Troy Strawberry Festival.

Family-friendly concert set

TROY — Come enjoy a family-friendly concert at the Treasure Island Amphitheatre, 419 N. Elm St., at 7:30 p.m. June 5.

The Corndrinkers and their old-time traditional country music featuring twin fiddles, banjo, guitar and bass will kick off this year’s Troy-Miami County Public Library Summer Reading Challenge, “Libraries Rock!”

Beginning at 8 p.m., the family fun will continue with face painting, a visit from the Chick-fil-A cow, the Bookmobile, outdoor games, and the outdoor movie Rocket Dog, rated PG and 90 minutes, begins at dusk. Beckstrom Orthodontics will provide popcorn and water.

Call the library at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit tmcpl.org for more information.

YWCA trip planned

PIQUA — Mark Tuesday, July 24, on your calendars for a privately guided tour of Ohio’s oldest public market, Findlay Market, in Cincinnati. Travel with YWCA Piqua trip escorts Leesa Baker and Beth Royer-DeLong to visit the market that has been operating continuously in the same iron-framed building since 1855. Enjoy food samples from vendors and free time to shop on your own.

The next stop will be lunch at the historic Golden Lamb in Lebanon. From there, travelers will visit the one of the oldest rural cemeteries in the U.S., Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton. A step-on-guided tour will take you to the final resting places of such notables as the Wright Brothers, Paul Dunbar, Erma Bombeck and many others. Take a look at the $1 million Louis Tiffany stained glass window in the Gateway Chapel.

Trip departure time is 9 a.m., with return at 5:30 pm. All gratuities for lunch and the bus driver are included in the trip fee. Fees are available for YWCA members and non-members. A $10 deposit is due with registration. The balance is due Tuesday, June 12.

Grilling class upcoming

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is now offering a weGrill Class for fathers and children ages 10-16. This program consists of eight sessions. WeGrill is a free program that brings dads (grandfathers, uncles or special friends) and kids together around food and fun. Spend some time connecting with your child as we grill and share a meal (including dessert) at each session. Participants will talk about nutrition, food safety and relationships.

Each couple completing all eight sessions is given a grill kit for their participation.

Classes start Thursday, June 21, with sessions ending on Aug. 9, from 6-8 p.m. Classes take place at the 911 Center at 210 Marybill Drive in Troy.

Participation is free. Registration is limited to eight fathers and their sons or daughters.

Contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County, at (937) 440-3945 to register.