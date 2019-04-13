Troy woman found dead in retention pond

TROY — A 63 year-old Troy woman was found deceased from an apparent drowning incident in a retention pond in the Carriage Crossing neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to Capt. Joe Long, the woman, who has not been identified, was reported missing by family members around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. She resided in the 2700 block of Fairmont Court.

Her body was located in the retention pond around 11 a.m. Saturday. According to Capt. Long, the retention pond water was several feet deep. Troy Fire Department responded to the scene. The woman’s body was taken to Montgomery County Crime Lab for an autopsy. The case is pending preliminary autopsy results. Long said no foul play is suspected at this time and more details would be available from preliminary reports from the coroner’s office on Monday.

