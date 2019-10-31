Covington-UVCC FFA wins national award

Indianapolis, Ind. — On Thursday, at the National FFA Convention, Covington-UVCC won the National Models of Excellence honor.

The Covington-UVCC FFA identified a need to lower stress in their student body, promote production agriculture and improve the future lives of students. The De-Stressalizer program offered four events—including tai chi and a movie night—throughout the school year that allowed students to unwind. The chapter’s Harvest Day included activities about harvesting and plant germination as well as kiddie tractor races. The chapter also highlighted former members during National FFA Week to showcase post-high school opportunities.

They were one of 10 chapters from around the U.S. nominated for the honor.