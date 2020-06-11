Child dies in golf car accident

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A 2-year-old child has died following a golf cart accident.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with Pleasant Hill fire and medics were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Stitcher Road on the report of a 2-year-old child being ejected from a golf cart.

Initial calls to Miami County 911 indicated that the child was not breathing and CPR was started.

Pleasant Hill Life Squad arrived on the scene and, finding the child not breathing and unresponsive, requested CareFlight to respond.

According to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-year-old child was transported to Dayton Children’s aboard CareFlight. The child reportedly passed away at Dayton Children’s.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The preliminary investigation shows that the child was seated in the golf cart while his grandfather was driving on the property of the family residence. The family dog ran into the path of the golf cart at which point the grandfather swerved and braked to avoid hitting the dog. The child then fell from the golf cart striking his head on the ground in the area of the driveway.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug use.

The name of the child has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/06/web1_CF_Generic_CMYK-1.jpg