Indiana man sentenced for sex offense

MIAMI COUNTY — An Indiana man was sentenced to five years of community control for attempted gross sexual imposition on Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall reserved an additional 18-month prison term for Jeremiah D. Powell, 34, currently of Modoc, Ind. with previous addresses in Troy and Springfield, if he is not able to complete his probation successfully. Powell was also labeled a tier II sex offender.

On Jan. 29, Powell entered a plea of guilty to fourth-degree felony attempted gross sexual imposition after originally being indicted for third-degree felony gross sexual imposition in August 2019. As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to remain silent at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

“I just want to try to do right the best way I can,” Powell said. “I’m just sorry for what I did.”

Powell is accused of attempting to sexually assault a victim known to him who was under the age of 10. On Thursday, he told the court he plans to begin sex offender treatment, but Wall said she had concerns that Powell would follow through with that treatment. Wall said she received a letter from the sex offender treatment program, which explained Powell had been a no-show, no-call for four out of six appointments they had.

Powell, who changed addresses a number of times since he was indicted, said his car was stolen in Springfield and the coronavirus limited his work options.

Wall then pointed out that Powell had received an OVI charge in Preble County while he was on bond for this case. The court also had Powell drug tested prior to the hearing, and while the results came back negative, Wall said Powell admitted to the probation department to having consumed meth, vicodin, and weed “a couple weeks ago.” When Wall asked why Powell had used drugs recently, Powell said it was due to depression and boredom.

“I think there’s a lot of instability in your life,” Wall said.

“He’s in a rough place,” Powell’s defense attorney Adam Arnold said, adding that Powell know’s he’s the cause. “The substance abuse is clear,” he said.

Arnold said Powell has a full-time position lined up in Cincinnati, asking the court “to give him a chance.”

While the state remained silent, the victim and the victim’s mother were in court during the hearing.

“It’s affected our whole family,” the victim’s mother said. “It’s just been really hard on us.”

Wall said Powell was in a “position of trust” when he committed the offense.

“The court does find you remorseful,” Wall said. Wall said it appeared the offense was a “one-time incident” that stemmed from Powell’s use of drugs. She said she believed Powell needed prison time, but added she also believed Powell needed treatment for his drug use.

“You are going to get one chance today,” Wall said. “You must accept you need treatment.”

Wall then imposed the five years of community control, reserving an 18-month prison sentence if Powell violates the conditions of his probation. Powell was ordered to begin sex offender treatment, submit to random urine screens for two years, and undergo a drug and alcohol assessment.

“There will be no new violations related to drugs, alcohol, or sex,” Wall said.

Powell was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim.

By Sam Wildow

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

