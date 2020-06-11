Piqua City Manager Gary Huff announces retirement

PIQUA — City Manager Gary Huff announced his retirement on Thursday with plans to leave in January 2021.

Huff said the six-month notice was to give the Piqua City Commission time to complete the recruitment process before he leaves in January 2021.

Huff has been the city manager of Piqua since October 2011, originally hired under former Piqua Mayor Lucy Fess.

Since then, Huff has overseen projects like the construction of the new Water Treatment Plant, the renovation of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the construction of the new water tower on Fox Drive, a number of street reconstruction and resurfacing projects, the ongoing Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy, and more.

Other projects that began with Huff behind the city reins include the bike path improvements behind the old Piqua Power Plant; participation in American Municipal Power’s solar energy project, which resulted in two solar fields locating within the city; the city’s in-house recycling program; the painting of the railroad bridge over U.S. Route 36/Ash Street; and others.

The city has also received new honors with Huff in charge, including Piqua being named as a Trail Town and being recognized as a Silver Bicycle Friendly Business by the League of American Bicyclists. Piqua was the first municipality in Ohio to receive the latter status.

Huff has been a member on the board of directors for Grow Piqua Now and the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to coming to Piqua, Huff was the town manager of Fishers, Ind. between 2005-2011. He has also worked as the town manager of Blacksburg, Va., between 1998 and 2005 and the deputy town manager of Leesburg, Va., between 1996 and 1998. In addition, he is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

