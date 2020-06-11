Fort Rowdy Gathering 2020 canceled

COVINGTON — Fort Rowdy Gathering Board of Directors announced this week the cancellation of its 2020 event. Organizers cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a driving force behind the postponement.

The next Fort Rowdy Gathering is currently scheduled for Labor Day weekend 2021.

According to FRG advisor, and former chairperson, Annette Miller, current COVID-19 regulations would be particularly difficult to implement at the gathering.

“The way our gathering is set up, the rules and regulations governed by the state of Ohio on how the event could be held, including the practice of social distancing, adds additional pressure on how we would have set up the camp site,” Miller said.

The gathering, which is held at the Covington Community Park, is traditionally set up to depict a bustling, small trading village set in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The two-day event includes homemade foods, arts and crafts, demonstrations, entertainment, contests, games, and the construction of a narrow, 208-foot “Friendship Bridge.”

“We just felt the social distancing that needed to be done was in a realm that we could not guarantee, so we feel, for everyone’s benefit, it was better to cancel and make next year bigger and better,” Miller said.

Along with keeping attendees safe, Miller said funding was also a factor when deciding to cancel. A portion of the gathering is financed through money collected via fundraisers that are held prior to the event.

“Some of our fundraisers had to be canceled because of the pandemic so that put us in a bind also,” Miller said.

The planning for next year’s gathering is already underway, Miller said.

“We just hope that people will come back and support us, and understand this was a decision that none of us wanted to make,” she said. “We’re all very emotional about it because we are one tight-knit family.”

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

