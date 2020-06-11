Area briefs

WACO plans re-opening event

TROY — The WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A Troy, will hold its grand re-opening on June 20-21.

The event will include bi-plane rides and a food truck rally. Rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks will be available from noon to 5 p.m. or later.

Call the Museum for details at (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

God’s Table offered

PIQUA — God’s Table will be handing out bag lunches in the Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot at 325 W. Ash St. starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20. Enter the parking lot from Caldwell Street.

Meals will include a sandwich, chips, fresh fruit and cookie.

Chicken, pork chops offered

LOCKINGTON — Drive-through only chicken or pork chop dinners, at $8 each, will be offered to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until sold out, Sunday, June 21 at the Lockington Volunteer Fire Department.

There will be no pre-sale tickets. There will be 250 dinners available, along with kettle corn at $5 per bag.

Gun raffle tickets will also be available.

Class about staying home available

TIPP CITY — Is your child ready to stay home alone? Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a 2 part virtual course on Friday, July 10 and Friday, July 17 from 3-4 pm for children ages 9-12 via the ZOOM platform. The cost is $72 for residents and $75 for nonresidents. Registration is required at tmcomservices.org.

The course content teaches tweens important decision making and problem-solving skills when staying home alone. Topics include reasons to call 911 vs. calling parents, self-Heimlich, first aid, microwave safety, and more.