Piqua’s CVS to offer COVID-19 testing

PIQUA — CVS Health announced on Wednesday that it will expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing nine additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-through locations across the state, with a new site launching in Piqua at 154 N. College St.

The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 12 add to the 34 locations previously opened by CVS Health across Ohio and are among more than 1,200 locations across 33 states and the District of Columbia.

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and will help enable the company’s goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, June 12 to schedule an appointment.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for these tests for both insured and uninsured patients.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.