Corrections officers test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak on Monday reported several corrections officers have tested positive for COVID-19 after they recently attended a birthday party.

Last week, two Miami County corrections officers began not feeling well within 24 hours of each other. The corrections officers, who work the same shift, were placed on sick leave, according to a press release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Staff investigated where the two had been the past several days and learned that both officers, along with five of their colleagues from their shift, attended a birthday party several days prior. The other five officers were immediately placed on sick leave and all were told to get tested for COVID-19. Positive COVID-19 test results came back on the first two officers, and since then, five more officers have tested positive.

“We have been in contact with the Miami County Health Department throughout,” Duchak said in the press release on Monday. “While the jail population was eventually going to be tested by Public Health as best practice, they moved up the date of testing to today. All corrections staff and inmates who voluntary wished to be tested were done so by Public Health staff today. The results of the testing will likely be known within 48 hours.”

There are currently no inmates at either the Miami County Jail or the Incarceration Facility who are symptomatic, and medical staff are continuing to monitor the situation, along with Miami County Public Health. It is believed the virus was spread at the birthday party.

To date, all of the infected officers are doing well and recovering at home, Duchak said. Some of the officers who tested positive remain asymptomatic. All precautions and protocols continue to be followed in both jails.

Seven officers positive for virus following party