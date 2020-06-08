Food for Children program to begin

As we now roll into summer, more and more activities are happening in our village. Maybe we’re not back to full strength just yet, but there is actual news to once again report, instead of cancellations and non-happenings. So we’ll dive right in.

First, the community Food for Children summer lunch program, put on by the Covington Christian Church, will again take place again this year, beginning on Monday, June 15. It will be a bit different this year, however. It will start next Monday and run through Monday, August 17. At this time, there will be no meeting in-person or prepared lunch provided. The church will, however, provide a bag of groceries with kid-friendly, easy to make, or ready-to-eat items for the week. A Bible study for the week will also be included with each goody bag. Parents should sign their child up on Covington Christian Church’s website at covingtonchristianchurch.com. Once you reach their home page, the link to the form is on the right side.

The Covington Christian Church is urging parents to sign up prior to Wednesday, June 10, in order to be included in the first week of groceries. However, registration will continue online until June 25. After June 25, parents will need to contact the church at (937) 473-3443 to register. This is a free program for all children in the Covington School District, and both students of the school and homeschooled kids are eligible. Any community members who would like to make a monetary donation, or donate non-perishable prepackaged food, may also contact the Covington Christian Church at (937) 473-3443.

The next regularly scheduled Covington Community Blood Drive is confirmed, and will take place as scheduled on Monday, June 15. The hours are back to our usual 1-7 p.m., and back at the usual location, the Covington Eagles Hall. If you got off your normal donation schedule, or would just like to come and donate for the first time in a long time, appointments may be easily made online at donortime.com.

Our local representative of the Community Blood Center noted that 237 drives had been canceled since March 15 with the Ohio government-mandated shut-down. This equates to approximately 7,000 units of blood products that weren’t collected. So there is a need for the supply to be made up with the recent lack of drives. Please plan to swing by and donate blood next Monday, back here in Covington.

Orestod Holdings has recently released some more information about their ongoing building projects. For them, as for most folks, the last couple months have been rough. They took some time to step back for a bit and re-evaluate everything. Mr. Brumbaugh and the rest of our interested Covington community members will be glad to know that at this time, Orestod and the Haines family feel that things are stable enough to move forward with their building and remodeling projects. They provided the following information on where things currently stand.

First, the building permit for the new three-story building has been approved. The bid process has been completed and construction is anticipated to begin shortly. Also, the plans for the coffee shop are completed and going forward for permit approval. The bid process for that will begin shortly. The build out of the coffee shop will not start for a few months after the building starts.

Also, Orestod has also restarted the renovation of the Dime Store, which had been temporarily put on hold. Work has already commenced and additional activity will follow. They are just getting back to the Newberry Theater. Security lights were added to the exterior, and a door was replaced to the basement that was damaged by vandalism. Video cameras will be going up very soon. Their goal as of now is to get the project to a point where fundraising can commence. To accomplish this, they are working on floor plans, renderings, a drone video, photos of both the interior and exterior, and a budget for the project.

Once that point is reached, which they hope to be yet this year, the fundraising process can be started. But they do want the community to understand that the fundraising for a project of this size will more than likely take several years. So ask call to book your wedding reception for summer 2021 just yet. Visit their real estate holding company’s website at orestod.com to keep up with the latest information as it is released. Orestod, Marias Technology, and the Haines family would like to thank the community for its continued support.

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

