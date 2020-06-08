Tourism pass offers discounts to attractions

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Aviation Heritage Area (NAHA) is offering a Boarding Pass in partnership with the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Museum Foundation, WACO Air Museum, Armstrong Air & Space Museum, Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, Air Camp, Wright “B” Flyer, Champaign Aviation Museum, Carillon Historical Park, Grimes Flying Lab, and Aviation Trail’s Parachute Museum.

For a limited time, sign up for a free Boarding Pass and take advantage of discounts on rides, retail, flight experiences, and more. See a full list of participating sites at www.visitNAHA.com/boarding-pass.

Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening date for museums and attractions as Wednesday, June 10. Please check individual websites before you go to get up-to-date opening days and hours. Many museums and attractions are under reduced or delayed opening schedules.

The Boarding Pass is part of NAHA’s regional tourism campaign, #StayLocalGoFar. Working with partner aviation sites and the Greater Grand Lake Region Visitors Bureau, Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, Greene County Visitors Bureau, Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Great Miami Riverway, the campaign focuses on visitors and residents within driving distance of our region’s national story. In just hours, you can travel to the moon, discover the site of the world’s first seaplane base on Ohio’s only National Water Trail, and tour the world’s largest military aviation museum. See other suggestions by following #StayLocalGoFar.