Troy police reports

TROY — Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

May 27

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: MaKeegen Kuhn, 18, of Washington Twp., was charged with criminal mischief in the area of West Market and South Ridge for moving trash cans out in the street.

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

TRESPASS: Alexis Evans, 37, of Piqua, was cited for vehicle trespass in the 1700 block of Saratoga Drive.

May 28

BURGLARY: A burglary was reported in the 300 block of South Clay Street.

DISORDERLY: Jeffrey Nickels, 37, and Jessica Mains, 35, of Troy, were both charged with disorderly conduct for fighting in the area of Cloverleaf Drive.

May 29

OPEN CONTAINER: Christopher Morrison, 66, of Piqua, was charged with open container in a motor vehicle.

June 1

MOWER MISSING: An officer took a report of a stolen push mower from the curb lawn of a residence in the 700 block of East Canal Street.

June 2

TRESPASSING: An officer responded to the 300 block of Troy Street on a report of a male attempting to break into a home. The officer located an “extremely intoxicated and belligerent” male who was arrested for disorderly conduct after several warnings.

DRUG ISSUE: Suspected heroin was found in the women’s bathroom at the Speedway in the 1800 block of West Main Street. It was marked to be destroyed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Nicholas Jones, 27, of Dayton, was charged with criminal damaging and trespassing in the 100 block of East West Street.

June 3

VEHICLE NOT RETURNED: Enterprise Car Rental on Kings Chapel reported a subject failed to return a vehicle. Officers attempted to make contact and was unable to do so with the driver. A charge of driving without consent is pending.

POSSESSION: Holly Haines, 38, at-large, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Mulberry Street.

June 4

TRESPASSING: An officer observed a male sitting in a vehicle, which was not his vehicle. The officer spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who did not know the subject, nor did they give him permission to be in the vehicle. Subject was then cited for vehicular trespass and theft.

OBSTRUCTING: Jesse Alexander, 26, of Piqua, was charged with obstructing official business.

THEFT: Anthony Miller, 49, of Troy, was charged with theft by deception from an incident at Walmart.

POSSESSION: Lonnie Smith, 34, of Troy, was cited for possessing drug abuse instruments following a disturbance in the 2000 block of Glenmore Court.