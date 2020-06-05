Local companies give $435K to United Way

MIAMI COUNTY — Local employees collectively raised more than $435,000 to help the United Way of Miami County and its agency’s partners during its 2019 campaign.

On Friday, ITW and its local Hobart businesses presented a check to the United Way of Miami County for the $435,679 on the Public Square in Troy.

“Over the past three years, we have raised over $1.3 million for our communities,” said ITW Food Equipment Group Business Unit Manager and Campaign Co-Chair Jeff Johnson. “The yearly United Way campaign is an important part of the ITW culture, and our employees have been so generous in supporting their neighbors through hard times. We are proud to step up and match their efforts with a corporate donation and overall support for the campaign.”

“I have been with the United Way network for almost 10 years. During this time, ITW has contributed over $5 million dollars to the United Way of Miami County,” said United Way of Miami County CFO Richard Bender. “Our communities are so blessed to have a company in our market that has developed a company-wide culture that encourages all employees to participate in the United Way campaigns and help make significant changes to our community.”

Bender also said the companies do a great job educating their employees on the impact the United Way has in their community. At their kick-off event each fall, United Way and its 40 plus agencies set up a non-profit fair for agency leaders to share their mission, their upcoming goals and their impact on the community with employees during the day.

ITW has several businesses located in Troy and Piqua, including Hobart Food Equipment and Hobart Brothers, LLC.

This year the company held its first “Hobart Hustle 5K” which was a successful fundraiser. Other fundraising efforts included a quarter auction and silent auction as well as other community and company-wide events to raise money for the United Way agencies.

“The United Way of Miami County is proud of its longstanding partnership with ITW,” said United Way of Miami County CEO Sean Ford. “Together we’ve been able to create opportunities for our communities for many years for more than 40 local agencies. ITW and its employees understand the importance of strengthening local communities not only financially but showing up as volunteers when needed. Their continued leadership and generosity have allowed us to improve countless lives and make a difference in our communities, and we are very appreciative of all their support.”

The campaign was led by last year’s co-chairs from Hobart Food Equipment: John Huelsman and Jeff Johnson and from Hobart Bros Welding Julie Thobe, Jonathan Will, Chris Mullenhour and Caleb Haven.

ITW Illinois Tool Works Inc. is a manufacturer of specialized industrial equipment and consumables, and related service businesses, with revenues totaling $14.1 billion in 2019. Since being founded in 1912, ITW businesses have grown to serve local customers and markets around the globe, with a significant presence in developed as well as emerging markets. The company has operations in 55 countries and employs nearly 45,000.

