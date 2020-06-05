Piqua street closings planned

PIQUA — The city of Piqua has upcoming street closings planned, including the following:

In the downtown square, Market Street, High Street between North Wayne Street and Spring Street, between the 200-300 blocks of Main Street, and all three quads will be closed for a demonstration on Saturday, June 6, between noon and 3 p.m.

The 1300 block of Nicklin Avenue, between Robinson Avenue and Lindsey Street, will be closed starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, and ending 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, for an emergency water service renewal.

High Street between Wayne Street and Main Street will be closed every Thursday between 1-6:30 p.m. until Sept. 10 for the Piqua Community Farmers Market, which opens from 3-6 p.m. each Thursday.

North County Road 25-A at the railroad crossing will be closed between Monday, June 8, and Sunday, June 14, for a CSX panel replacement in the crossing.

Garbry Road at the railroad crossing will be closed between Tuesday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 30, for a CSX panel replacement in the crossing.

Additional street closings can be found on the city’s website at piquaoh.org/closings/.