Restaurant inspections

Inspections provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

April 9

• Poppin’ Off, 125 S. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 8

• Simply Sweet, 11020 W. Frederick-Garland Road, West Milton — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. All nonfood contact surfaces need fully and deeply cleaned and sanitized.

May 13

Conagra Foods Raw, 801 Dye Mill Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 15

• Dollar Tree, 689 S. Miami St., West Milton — Corrected During Inspection: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. PIC was given a copy of the procedure for body fluid cleanup at time of inspection.

Outer opening not protected. observed doors in the back stock room leading to the outside had gaps between the bottom of the doors and the ground creating a possible entrance point for pests.

No covered receptacle in women’s restroom. Observed only open top waste containers in both restrooms. PIC stated uncovered trash container will be exchanged for one with a cover.

• Dollar General, 305 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Carl’s Cruise In, 929 W. Main St., Troy — Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed racking /shelving units used for food storage with severe build-up of dust and dirt. Non-food contact surfaces shall be clean to sight and touch.

Repeat: Plumbing fixtures unclean. Observed the faucet of hand sink in restroom dirty with residual build up of dirt/debris. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent these accumulations and maintain cleanliness of plumbing fixtures.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust/dirt build up in the walk in cooler on the vent covers of the condenser and also on the lighting fixtures and ceiling.

• Dollar General, 2525 W. Main St., Troy — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. No level 1 manager on site, PIC could not provide proof of level 1 certification.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Did not require employee(s) to report symptoms, diagnosed illness by a health care provider, or high risk situations as specified in rule. No Employee Illness Policy available upon request, or by end of inspection. PIC was given a copy.

No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. PIC could not provide documentation for how to deal with vomiting or diarrheal events. An example copy of this document was given to PIC.

Corrected During Inspection: Unapproved pesticide being used. Observed “Raid for ants and roaches” in the storage cabinet in back stockroom. PIC was informed that RFEs cannot self treat for pests, PIC discarded.

Outer opening not protected. Observed light coming from the outside door leading into the stock room. Observed opening sufficient for pests to enter.

Improperly cleaned storage area for refuse, recyclables, or returnables. Observed outdoor refuse and dumpster area was not properly maintained. Observed boxes and trash on the ground around the dumpster.

RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements.

May 18

• Dollar General, 950 E. Broadway, Covington — Facility does not have an employee with manager certification in food protection. Assistant manager did not have access to store manager’s food safety certification at time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Did not require employee(s) to report symptoms, diagnosed illness by a health care provider, or high risk situations as specified in rule. At the time of inspection there was no reportable illness document accessible. PIC was given a copy of reportable disease handout at time of inspection.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed door gaskets on reach in dairy cooler and deli meat cooler were in disrepair. Gaskets were observed to be hanging off the door. PIC said new gaskets have been ordered, but have not arrived.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.Observed water damaged ceiling tiles in the baby food aisle, above the feminine hygiene products in the same aisle as the baby food, and in the men’s restroom. The leaks causing these water damaged ceiling tiles needs to be located, repaired, and the ceiling tiles need to be replaced so that new leaks are not mistaken for old leaks.

• Cold Stone Creamery, 1187-A Experiment Farm Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 19

• End Zone Sports Lounge LLC, 601 E. Broadway St., Covington — Critical; Repeat: PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge of preventing foodborne illness by controlling contamination, personal hygiene, and facility maintenance. PIC did not demonstrate adequate knowledge pertaining to food safety and public health throughout the inspection.

Repeat: No towels or drying device at the handwashing sink(s). No towels for drying hands provided at hand sink located in the bar.

Critical; Repeat: Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed ice cubes and straws in handwashing sink at bar. Handwashing sinks shall only be used for handwashing and no other purpose.

Repeat: Inadequate number of handwashing sinks. No handwashing sink in kitchen. Discussed requirement with PIC for 90 day change of ownership.

Repeat: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Observed pop nozzles needing to be cleaned at the time of inspection.

Critical; Repeat: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. Observed products in both prep tables without date marks and also multiple loaves of ham in the walk-in cooler that had already been sliced without date marks. PIC stated products were prepped last night and night crew did not date mark upon closing. RTE TCS products shall be date marked for 7 total days with the day of preparation counting as day 1.

Repeat: Unpackaged foods improperly stored/displayed in direct contact with undrained ice. Observed raw chicken and fish stored in direct contact with ice and water in walk-in cooler. Products were not recieved in original shipping containers this way.

Repeat: Food not protected from contamination. Observed wash, rinse, sanitize, air-dry direction of 3-comp sink in bar area directly next to handwashing sink with no splash guard to protect against splash contamination.

Repeat: Food employee(s) not wearing a hair restraint. Observed food employees working with food without proper hair restraints.

Repeat: Improper use of food contact surfaces containing wood and/or wicker. Observed wooden bowls on prep table used for salads. Wood is prohibited for use as a food contact surface unless meets the exemptions of the Ohio Uniform Food Safety Code.

Repeat: Nonfood-contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed floors in walk-in pantry in disrepair, floors tiles missing or broken throughout facility, flooring under grill line and countertops not smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Equipment not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed residential equipment being used in the facility. All equipment shall be approved by a commercial grade testing agency.

Critical; Repeat: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed cork board being used to line shelving in walk-in cooler. This surface is not permitted as it is not smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

Repeat: Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed drain line from ice machine draining to a hole cut in the floor. Drain must go to approved floor drain with an adequate air-gap.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors, walls, ceilings throughout FSO observed with build-up of food debris, dust, dirt and other residues.

Repeat: Existing equipment or facilities no longer meet requirements of code. Facility in process of bringing facility up to current code standards.

Repeat: FSO did not have a person in charge per shift with the person in charge certification in food protection.

• S&G, 801 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at requried frequency. Severe build-up observed on cappuchino dispensing bins and nozzles. Discussed cleaning per manufacturers’ specifications or as often as necessary to prevent a build-up.

Critical; Repeat: Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency. Ice machine observed with build-up of mold-like substance on the top surface of the ice bin.

Repeat: Bulk food for customer self-service not properly labeled. No ingredient book for donut case. Ingredient book must be located in plain view of customer with common name, list of ingredients, and allergen declaration.

Repeat: Food not protected from contamination. Condensing fans in walk-in cooler observed with severe build-up of dust and other particulates.

Repeat: Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Observed severe ice build-up on top of reach-in freezer in retail sales area.

Critical; Repeat: Improper backflow prevention device installed on a water supply system.

Repeat: Backflow prevention device not provided on carbonator. Backflow prevention device must be installed on soda beverage carborator.

Critical; Repeat: Insufficient air gap between the flood rim and the water supply inlet.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed no floor tiling underneath 3-comp sink drainboard used for air-drying.

Repeat: Floor and wall junctures not properly coved or closed and/or floor drains not provided. No coving observed underneath section of 3-compartment sink fixture.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Observed build up of dust, dirt and other debris on floors underneath 3-comp sink, underneath ice machine, and throughout most of the facility at the time of inspection. Physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent build-up of dust, dirt and other debris.

Repeat: No protective shielding on lights.

• Family Dollar, 930 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical; Repeat: Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. No employee health policy on file.

Repeat: No written procedures for responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Clean up procedures not on-site in response to bodily fluid accidents.

Repeat: Handwashing sign(s) not posted. No handwashing signage in employee restroom. Please provide in restroom facilities.

Critical; Repeat: Handwashing sink not accessible.

Repeat: Outer opening not protected.

Repeat: Toilet rooms are not conveniently available and accesssible. Unnecessary items observed to be stored in employee restroom facilities. Do not store unnecessary items in restroom facilities so toilet rooms are blocked and inaccessbile.

Repeat: Accumulation of refuse, recyclables, or returnables.

Repeat: Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable.

Repeat: Facility not maintained clean. Floors throughout the Retail Food Establishment coated with layer of dust. Physical facilities shall be cleaned more frequently to prevent a build-up of dust and dirt.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Several water damaged ceiling tiles observed in the back storage/delivery. Water damaged ceiling tiles shall be replaced with new.

Repeat: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed a catch basin on retail shelf by toiletry items for potential roof leak. Proof of roof being fixed must be provided.

Repeat: RFE constructed, altered, and/or equipment added without prior approval from the licensor. Observed new equipment install for refer/freezer display cooler unit in retail sales area. Prior approval was never granted for this installation.

Repeat: RFE does not comply with Level One Certification requirements. At least one person per shift should have level 1 food handler certification. Discussed with PIC at the time of inspection taking examination online at servsafe.com. Please obtain level 1 food handler certification

• Buffalo Jack’s, 137 S. High St., Covington — Repeat: In the upstairs storage area, unnecessary items and litter were observed. Because of the unnecessary items, harborage areas for pests were provided. Remove the unnecessary items and litter.

• Village Marathon, 211 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Public Health Department

May 21

• Cassano’s Inc., 1577 Covington Ave., Piqua — Violations/comments: Date container of lettuce with the date opened. Must discard after seven days. Observed damaged food containers and food scrapper. All food equipment must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Discard broken items. The ceiling and walls need to be cleaned.

May 22

• Hot Head Burritos, 1567 Covington Ave., Piqua — Violations/comments: Observed spray bottles without labels. Items not in original container that are not unmistakable must be labeled to prevent misuse. Observed damaged lid on warmer by grill. Food equipment must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Discard. Be sure to keep all chemicals in labeled containers to prevent misuse.

• Dollar General, 9036 Looney Road, Piqua Violations/comments: Roof is leaking in back storeroom and along south wall. Repair.

May 26

• Burger King, 1408 Covington Ave., Piqua — Violations/comments: The following food contact surfaces need cleaning: food containers and microwave interior. The floors need cleaning mainly by fryer. Monitor times closely for items that are using time as a public health control i.e. cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, etc.

May 27

• Rally’s, 118 N. College St. Piqua — Violations/comments: Observed food containers that needed to be cleaned. Wash, rinse and sanitize. Holes in walls. The walls must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable.

• Piqua Junior Baseball and Softball, P.O. Box 1841, Piqua — Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection. Use metal item thermometer to monitor food temps. Use test strips to monitor strength of sanitizer.

• June 1 Roses, 1544 Covington Ave., Piqua — Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection.