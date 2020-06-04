Fulton Farms to hold ‘Back to Our Roots’ event

TROY — Fulton Farms will host an event to celebrate the beginning of strawberry season. “Back to Our Roots” will be held Saturday, June 6, and Sunday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take hayrides to the strawberry patch, for $1 per person, and 4 quarts of “U-Pick” berries are $12. Strawberry buckets will be available for $1.

A food tent will provide grilled bratwursts, pork chops and veggies, and live music will be played throughout the event.

Visitors are advised to follow the current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19. Fulton Farms recommends the following:

• Staying at least 6 feet apart from others at all times. This might make some open areas, trails, and paths better to use. Do not go into a crowded area.

• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

• Bringing hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.

For more information, contact Fulton Farms at (937) 335-6983, or visit them on Facebook.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com.

