Piqua City Commission responds to protest, residents

City cancels annual Piqua 4th Fest

On Tuesday evening, the Piqua City Commission discussed the Fourth of July celebration, the festival aspect of which was later canceled on Wednesday, but the city is still holding out hope it will be able to hold a fireworks display on July 4.

Festivals are still prohibited until the beginning of July, but it is unclear if that order could be extended.

“For the festival itself, which takes place in the downtown area, we’re probably not going to be able to do that at all, but the fireworks were what we were kind of waiting on to see,” City Manager Gary Huff said on Tuesday. He explained how, in order to have vendors at a festival, the city has guarantee payments ahead of time, and the city could lose that money if the limit on festivals continues after July 1. Vendors could also lose money on paying for supplies for the festival.

“Paying them at this point is where we’re at risk,” Huff said. “The best hope is something happens with the fireworks.”

Commissioner Thomas Fogt asked when the “drop dead date” they could order fireworks would be, and Huff said they are also working to coordinate that with their vendor, since their vendor has to procure its fireworks, as well.

Commissioner Cindy Pearson brought up farmers markets, adding the Piqua Farmers Market has increased the number of concessions there.

Huff advised the state “specifically allowed” farmers markets and not festivals like Piqua’s annual Fourth of July celebration, saying, “It’s confusing, and we’re trying to deal with all of that.”

On Wednesday, the city of Piqua sent out a press release providing notice that its annual Piqua 4th Fest was canceled due to the current restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the mass gathering order.

“To that end, we understand this isn’t what the Piqua community wants, and it is not what the city of Piqua wants either. We have received various suggestions for the festival, and we will be taking them into consideration for the 2021 festival,” city officials said.

On May 30, Governor Mike DeWine announced the ban on gatherings of 10-plus people will continue to be in effect until July 1. The city said this puts the event organizers and vendors into a predicament on prep time for the event.

“We have also received feedback from several of our vendors who are unable to participate because of the possibility of losing money if the Mass Gathering Order is not lifted,” city officials said.

“It is with a heavy heart that we cancel this year’s Piqua 4th Fest,” said Piqua Special Events Coordinator Brittany Van Horn. “The city of Piqua and vendors plan all year for this event. We understand that it is a lot to ask of the vendors to prep for something that may not be able to happen.”

The city of Piqua is still planning to host the Piqua Fourth of July fireworks show. It is unknown if the fireworks show will be able to be held on July 4, but the city stated it would hold the show later in the year if it is not able to hold it on July 4.

The city is asking the Piqua community to fill out a brief survey to help the city plan for a successful event in 2021. You can find the survey on the city’s website at piquaoh.org or here piquaoh.formstack.com/forms/piqua_4th_fest_community_feedback_survey.