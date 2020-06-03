Area briefs

Non-profits to discuss responses

TROY — The Miami County Continuum of Care will hold a teleconference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4 to discuss the local non-profit response to the COVID-19 virus in Miami County. Non-profit leaders will discuss how the COVID-19 virus has had an impact on front-line service delivery provided by these non-profits as well as discussing ways local individuals can help support these non-profit organizations in their community.

Participants are encouraged to call (605) 475-4786 and enter the passcode 605443.

For more information, contact William Lutz, chairman of the Planning Committee of the Miami County Continuum of Care at (937) 524-6633 or send an email to william.lutz17@gmail.com.

Community Night canceled

TIPP CITY — The Community Night events scheduled for Friday, June 5 in Tipp City has been canceled.

Alzheimer’s events planned

DAYTON — Miami Valley residents will get an opportunity to ask questions of a neurologist and to hear how organizations like the Area Agency on Aging can help with aging issues during two special virtual presentations.

On Monday, June 8, the Alzheimer’s Association will host a virtual panel “Community Resources During COVID-19.” The noontime event will feature representatives from The Area Agency on Aging, Eldercare Connections and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Panelists will discuss specific considerations for caregivers when making decisions about care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or other dementias during this time. The event is from noon to 1 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, June 16, the association will offer an “Alzheimer’s & Dementia Q&A” with Dr. Kenneth Pugar from the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders. Dr. Pugar is Founder and President of the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders. He is a nationally recognized neurologist who has helped develop DCND into one of the largest private neurology practices in Ohio.

During the June 16 session, which is from 4-5 p.m., Dr. Pugar will talk about Alzheimer’s and dementia then answer questions from the audience. Both programs are free and open to the public and will be presented via webinar. To register for either program, call (800) 272.3900 or go to alz.org/Dayton/helping_you to register online.

COVID-19 relief offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and Tipp Foundation have established a COVID-19 Fund to assist local residents of Tipp City, Monroe and Bethel Townships with rent, utilities or prescriptions.

If you have received Community Relief help in the past from TMCS, you are still eligible to receive this one-time assistance from this designated fund. This relief fund will be open until funds are depleted. If you need assistance with rent or utilities, visit our website (tmcomservices.org) and click on the red “COVID RELIEF” button to print an application. Fill out the application before bringing your photo ID and your lease or utility bill to the TMCS office.

If you are requesting prescription assistance, you need to ask Hock’s or CVS to fax the office your RX information before staff can complete your request. The fax number is (937) 667-4003.

Call the office at (937) 667-8631 for more information.

Storytimes set

WEST MILTON — Join Tina from the Milton-Union Public Library on Facebook Live on Tuesdays, June 16, 23 and 30 as she reads short stories by Veronica Roth from her new book “The End and Other Beginnings.”

Contact the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.