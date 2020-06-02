SR 41 crash causes injuries

First Responders work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East State Route 41 at Hufford Road on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said that a Kia SUV that was northbound on Hufford Road failed to yield to an pickup truck that was eastbound on St. Rt. 41. The SUV rolled multiple times before landing on its roof. The pickup ended up on the roadway. The 64 year old male driver of the pickup was not seriously hurt. The 76 year old female driver of the KIA was trapped in her overturned vehicle until firefighters from Elizabeth Township, Casstown, Christiansburg, and Troy could free her. Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the KIA will be charged with failure to yield.

First Responders work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East State Route 41 at Hufford Road on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said that a Kia SUV that was northbound on Hufford Road failed to yield to an pickup truck that was eastbound on St. Rt. 41. The SUV rolled multiple times before landing on its roof. The pickup ended up on the roadway. The 64 year old male driver of the pickup was not seriously hurt. The 76 year old female driver of the KIA was trapped in her overturned vehicle until firefighters from Elizabeth Township, Casstown, Christiansburg, and Troy could free her. Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the KIA will be charged with failure to yield. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/06/web1_060220mju_crash_sr41.jpg First Responders work at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East State Route 41 at Hufford Road on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said that a Kia SUV that was northbound on Hufford Road failed to yield to an pickup truck that was eastbound on St. Rt. 41. The SUV rolled multiple times before landing on its roof. The pickup ended up on the roadway. The 64 year old male driver of the pickup was not seriously hurt. The 76 year old female driver of the KIA was trapped in her overturned vehicle until firefighters from Elizabeth Township, Casstown, Christiansburg, and Troy could free her. Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the KIA will be charged with failure to yield.