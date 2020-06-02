Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 29

THEFT: A complainant advised an individual walked out of Dunham’s Sports with clothes on they did not purchase at 6:30 p.m. Individual was located and arrested. Alexis A. Evans, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

May 30

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a male who was on drugs refusing to leave at 5:40 a.m. on the 600 block of Lindsey Street. Male was located and had a warrant from another county. Male was arrested on the warrant and found to have a used needle in his pocket. Male was transported to UVMC by squad and then to jail. Jonathan I. Reineke, Jr., 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

ACCIDENT: A complainant reported that he came outside this morning and found his vehicle had been crashed at 8 a.m. on the 900 block of Marlboro Avenue. After an investigation, it was found that daughter and her friends crashed it into the side of the residence while he was sleeping.

THEFT: There was a theft complaint at Family Dollar at approximately 9:10 a.m. Joseph M. Farmer, 55, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony theft.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle at approximately 9:40 a.m. on the 300 block of Camp Street. An eight-year-old female ran into the side of a moving vehicle. Child sustained a scratch on her elbow, and the vehicle sustained only a small dent. Involved parties did not want a state report and signed a waiver.

WARRANT: An officer observed a male at a residence with an active warrant for his arrest out of Miami County at 11:20 a.m. on the 600 block of West Greene Street. The male was issued a summons due to the jail being closed. Joseph S. Wells, 43, of Piqua, was cited for a probation violation.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lincoln Street. A traffic citation was issued for improper backing.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject turfed a field at 6:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Garbry Road. Eric I. Cuzzort, 23, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

THEFT: Officer witnessed a male attempt to steal items from Walmart at 8:40 p.m. Dustin T. Jeffries, 29, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

TRAFFIC STOP: A subject was stopped for a traffic violation and was found to be driving under suspension at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the area Piqua Lockington Road and North County Road 25-A. Bradley R. Stine, 23, of Union Township, was cited for first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, and a valid driver drove the vehicle.

May 31

FALSIFICATION: Joseph Marks, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor falsification and first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the area of Candlewood Boulevard and Cambridge Street. This was in connection with a report of a hit skip accident in that area. A male juvenile was cited for curfew for minors.

OVI: Colton T. Murphy, 24, of Covington, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI and first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident involving injury to a person at approximately 9 p.m. in the area of Speedway on Covington Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of a shots fired complaint at 10:40 p.m. on the 1800 block of West Parkway Drive. Nothing was heard or seen by officer.

SUSPICIOUS: Officers were dispatched on the report of shots being fired in the area of the 100 block of Cleveland Street at 11:15 p.m. The area was checked, and nothing was located.

SEX OFFENSE: An officer responded to the report of a sex offense at approximately 11:20 p.m. The location was redacted. Investigation is pending.