Tipp Council approves sending levy to ballot by vote of 5-1

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council on Monday authorized placing a 0.5 percent income tax, 10-year capital improvement renewal levy on the Nov. 3 ballot by a vote of 5-1.

Council member Kathryn Huffman voted against the ordinance, suggesting the city should ask for a 0.25 percent income tax instead of 0.5 percent. The other council members voted in favor of the sending the 0.5 percent income tax renewal to the voters. Mayor Joe Gibson was absent.

“I don’t think half percent is the right number for us,” Huffman said. “I would propose that we look at the quarter percent that was evaluated.”

“I think the amount of the renewal is adequate as it is,” council member Frank Scenna said. He said the levy is used for police, fire, and EMS equipment, as well as to maintain infrastructure in parks and also to build roads. “Costs are going up every year … We’re not asking for an increase.”

Council member Mike McFarland also said he thought the half percent “is adequate.”

“My concern is asking for more than what is needed,” Huffman said. She expressed concern for people being stretched financially right now, saying she believed a quarter of percent is “not in excess of what is needed.”

Council President Katelyn Berbach also disagreed with Huffman, saying the city would only be able to do half of the projects in its 10-year capital improvement plan. Finance Director John Green then estimated they would be able to do approximately three-quarters of the projects in the 10-year plan.

“Let the citizens decide,” Scenna said.

Tipp City’s municipal income tax rate is 1.50 percent, according to the ordinance, and that rate has only increased by 50 percent “in the past 39 years to provide for capital improvement and infrastructure projects, purchases, and repairs.”

Half of the current 0.5 percent income tax levy will expire at the end of June 2021, and the other half at the end of December 2022. The ordinance approved Monday adjusts the termination dates of the renewal levy to match the end of December 2032. If this renewal levy is approved by voters, both halves of the 0.5 percent income tax will recommence from the date they were supposed expire until December 2032.

For a resident earning $50,000 a year, the cost of this levy would be approximately $250. For a resident earning $75,000 a year, the cost would be approximately $375 a year.

Also on Monday, the council discussed postponing the Fourth of July fireworks display until Labor Day. The state of Ohio has extended the closure of most recreation facilities until July 1. City Manager Tim Eggleston said it was unknown if the city would be able to have people attend the fireworks display at Kyle Park.

“Right now, we believe we’re not going to be able to do it,” Eggleston said.

Council members discussed just shooting off larger fireworks so people could see them from farther away. The council ultimately decided to move forward with planning for a Fourth of July fireworks display on July 4 with plans to postpone until Labor Day if the state provides further restrictions. Berbach added, with the size of Kyle Park, the city would be able to set up social distancing spots.

“I say that we try to keep the date of July 4 pending whatever the state comes out with guideline-wise,” Berbach said. “Kyle Park is a very large area, and I know that we are very capable of (cautioning off) places of the park (and) spreading out in grassy areas of the park.”

