Troy protest sees tensions but ends with peace

TROY — Protesters took to the streets in Troy on Monday evening.

The event, organized to call attention to the recent death of a black man at the hands of white police officers in Minnesota, brought several hundred to the Miami County Courthouse where the group began to move toward the public square.

As marchers entered the square, some began blocking city streets and traffic. Troy police intervened and kept the march moving.

Minutes later, some marchers began to cause issues for police. Two were arrested as law enforcement officers from all Miami County agencies responded to the downtown Troy area. Troy Police Chief Charles Phelps ordered that the square be closed to vehicles in order to allow the marchers space to move safely.

Once order was restored, the group then marched to Prouty Plaza where they spoke for a time, including inviting law enforcement officials to join them. Miami County Sheriff Dave Duckak spoke at length with protest leaders.

As the march moved back into the streets and a few of the more belligerent protesters again urged unrest, a young black man took over the microphone to a Troy police cruiser PA system and urged fellow protesters to calm down and listen. His actions played a part in keeping the situation under control.

From there the group moved back to the public square where protest leaders invited law enforcement officer to kneel with them. As Troy Police Department School Resource Officer Chris Tilley moved forward and took a knee beside protesters, he was soon joined by other officers. There was applause, followed by a long moment of silence.

The event broke up around 9:30 p.m.

There were no reports of damage to property and no serious injuries reported.

