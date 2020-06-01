COVID-19 cases at 358 in county

Staff report

MIAMI COUNTY — The are currently 358 COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Miami County and 51 total hospitalizations.

There are 30 total deaths that have been recorded in the county, and no new coronavirus deaths reported since May 14.

Miami County Public Health (MCPH) last week began working with congregate living facilities to initiate testing in accordance to the recommendations by Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Acton. Under the ODH guidelines, COVID-19 testing should be conducted in all congregate living settings throughout Ohio.

“So far there have been no positive COVID-19 test results from those that were tested this week,” MCPH officials said. “In the coming weeks, MCPH will continue working with these facilities to conduct testing for individuals.”

MCPH officials also reminded with the state opening back up and the warmer months, residents should remain diligent with their safety and protecting the safety of others.

“As the community moves into the summer season and we begin to interact more with others, it is important to be cautious and help slow the spread of the virus,” MCPH officials said. “Stay home if you are sick, avoid those who are sick, practice safe social distancing and wear a face covering where social distancing is challenging.”

In Ohio, there are 35,501 coronavirus cases and 2,206 total deaths.

There have been 6,112 hospitalizations, with 1,569 of those cases intensive care patients.

Ages of those affected are from under the age of 1 to 109 years old, with a median age of 49.

Males make up 52 percent of the cases, while females make up 37, with 1 percent unreported.

For more information, visit ohio.coronavirus.gov.