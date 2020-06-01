Troy to test reverse angle parking

TROY — The city of Troy will have a pilot program to test out reverse angle parking in downtown Troy as part of its West Main Street reconstruction project.

The pilot will begin on North Short Street on June 29 and along East Main Street from the Public Square to Mulberry Street beginning July 27. The review of the pilot programs are to occur no less than 30 days after each pilot has started.

Reverse-angle parking requires the driver to back in with the back of the vehicle toward the curb. The Ohio Department of Transportation touts reverse angle parking or “angle-in” parking for its better visibility for motorists and removing the difficulty of backing into moving traffic.

The West Main Street corridor improvement project from the Public Square to the Interstate 75 on ramp is estimated to cost $12 million and will be complete in two phases beginning from Cherry Street to Ridge Avenue in 2022. The rest of the project is expected to begin in 2023. The project will be funded by the state with grants as well as local funding.

Mayor Robin Oda said when the Ohio Department of Transportation suggested the city try reverse angle parking, she drove to Third Street between Patterson Street and Sears Street in Dayton to try it out for herself. Oda said she’ll be actively trying out the reverse angle parking in downtown Troy to “get a feel for it” during the pilot sessions.

Last February, the city of Troy presented its first look at the proposed West Main Street street reconstruction project, including reverse angle parking, a boulevard in front of Troy Hospital and traffic light placement.

According to the presentation from Strand Associations Inc., reverse angle parking would have 76 spaces — an increase of 12 spaces — and would be 20 feet deep. Reserve angle parking spaces would be along the northside of West Main Street from Cherry Street in front of the courthouse down to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. The proposed parking along the south side of the street would be turned into parallel parking spaces from the Public Square to Oxford Street.

The proposal also seeks to remove the Cherry Street, Cedar Street and Monroe Street signals. Heimann said traffic volumes did not support traffic signals in those intersections. He also said the project would improve better signal spacing, which would likely decrease the number of rear-end crashes. A traffic signal would be added to Oxford and West Main streets.

Troy City Council approved the professional agreement with Strand Associates Inc. to design West Main Street Corridor Improvements in two phases for $2,030,000.

North Short Street/East Main Street test changes this summer

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

