Piqua police reports

PIQUA — All information is provided by the Piqua Police Department.

May 27

TRESPASSING: The Baymont Inn and Suites reported guests were refusing to checkout at 4:20 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident at 4:40 p.m. in the area of West Water and North Wayne streets.

TRESPASSING: Subjects were trespassed from the Baymont Inn and Suites at the owner’s request at 5 p.m.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A subject reported harassing phone calls from an unknown person at 5 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a non-injury traffic accident at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the area of Carr and East Main streets.

SEX OFFENSE: A juvenile reported a sex offense to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A complainant wanted two subjects warned for trespassing and telecommunications harassment against her at 9:30 p.m. on South Wayne Street.

May 28

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of juveniles lighting things on fire in the roadway at approximately 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Cleveland Street.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: A subject reported her car was stolen at noon on the 200 block of East Ash Street. She loaned it to a friend who never returned it.

TRESPASSING: A subject was warned for trespassing on park property at 1 p.m. at Pitsenbarger Park and Sports Complex.

THEFT: A theft in progress was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Walmart. Two subjects stole merchandise from the business. Walter V. Davis, 40, of Piqua, and Christopher L. Wintrow, 36, of Troy, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised an unknown juvenile was riding a go-kart on Piqua City School property on the 1200 block of Nicklin Avenue at 8 p.m. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate the juvenile.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller reported a group of subjects possibly trying to get into a vehicle at 9 p.m. on the 600 block of Adams Street. No entry was made, and nothing was taken. The subjects left the area 10 minutes before the caller reported the incident. An officer checked the area and did not locate the subjects.

BB GUN: An officer was dispatched to a shots fired call in reference to a juvenile male shooting a BB gun in his backyard at a can at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 300 block of Blaine Avenue. Contact was made with the juvenile, and he was made aware that he cannot fire a BB gun within city limits.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a male subject causing a problem at a residence at approximately 10:10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Van Way. The male was trespassed and warned for disorderly conduct.