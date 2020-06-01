Troy launches property, project portal

TROY — Residents and businesses have a new means to find information on their property, nearby city amenities, and even planned road closures through Troy’s new Property and Project Portal.

City GIS Coordinator Doug Wenning built the portal in-house in ARCGis software. In it, users can find their council representative, search for interesting sites near their home, see how many park shelters are in a particular park, or follow roads improvements projects throughout Troy.

The new portal, available at www.troyohio.gov/property-portal, currently features links to six mapping tools. More may be added at a later date. Among those tools, users will find:

A property search tool lists information about each property in Troy, including zoming, council ward, trash day, school district, and other property-based information.

A “Near Me” function that shows items of interest like parks, museum, recreational facilities, and government services near any address.

A capital improvements map that shows details on public projects in Troy such as facility improvements, sidewalk and road improvements, and public works projects.

A map of Troy’s city parks and amenities such as athletic fields, shelters, and playground equipment.

A map of current road closures around the city.

A link to the Lexus-Nexus Community Crime Map, a searchable map of local crimes.

The city’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department uses mapping to show trends, plan projects, and communicate information to other city departments.