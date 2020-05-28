Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Darin Cron, Rebecca Cron to J. Russell Wheeler, M. Kathryn Wheeler, $280,000.

Jean Dugan Fourth Restatement Declaration of Trust, Michael Gutmann, successor trustee to Kathleen Moore, one lot, $435,000.

Jessica Benfield, Kenneth Benfield to Daniel Fitzgerald, one lot, $112,000.

David Berger to TCA Properties, a part lot, $2,000.

Kristina Curtin, Robert Curtin to Jose Guadalajara-Elguera, one lot, $1350,000

Julie Timmerman, William Timmerman to Timmerman Properties, one lot, one part lot, $0.

3 Gen D LLC to Amy King, Jim King, one lot, $85,900.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

PIQUA

James Drummond, Shirley Drummond to James Drummond, Shirley Drummond, two lots, $0.

Charles Drake Jr., Roxanne Drake to Gregory Makris, a part lot, $48,000.

Brett McCawley, Diane McCawley to Amanda Mikolajewski, Shaun Mickolajewski, one lot, $228,800.

Bertha Bryan Trust, Linda Larger, successor trustee to Joseph Donohue, Karen Donohue, one lot, $165,000.

Hart Family Investments Group to Jesse Knisley, a part lot, $115,000.

Dennis Taylor, trustee, Janice Taylor, trustee, Taylor Family Trust to Tonya McName, one lot, $138,500.

Garbry Road Estates Ltd. to Bison Asset Management, seven lots, $269,000.

U.S. Bank N.A. to Anthony Mills, one lot, $8,000.

Charles Lee, Jennifer Lee, Penny Lee, Tony Lee, Jawan Lee-Olajuwon to Valerie Graves, $0.

TIPP CITY

Diane Dynes, Ronald Dynes to Jade Brown, Jennifer Brown, one lot, $260,000.

Adam Shea, Jacqueline Shea to Erica Thobe, Ryan Thobe, one lot, $208,000.

Ann Lensch, Stephen Lensch to Bradley Lensch, co-trustee, Scott Lensch, co-trustee, Lensch Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

BRADFORD

Beverly Kendall, Thomas Kendall to Sharon Siders, a part lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Joshua Earick, Lacie Earick to Jessica Campbell, two part lots, $114,500.

Ashley Ryan, attorney in fact, Christopher Ryan to Bridgit Kerber, Steven Kerber, a part lot, $155,000.

Beth Williamson to Beth Williamson Revocable Living Trust, U.S. Bank N.A., trustee, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Jamie Bissig, Earl Brinegar, Ramona Brinegar to Jamie Lynn Bissig, Kurt Bissig, two lots, $0.

Kristina Graves, Timothy Graves to Amanda Macias, Richard Macias Jr., two lots, $288,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $57,700.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $63,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $52,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $52,600.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV LLC, two lots, $52,600.

WEST MILTON

Estate of Wanda Butler to Robert Butler, one lot, $0.

BETHEL TWP.

John Foland, Katherine Foland to Katherine Foland Irrevocable Trust, John Foland, trustee, 3.531 acres, $0.

Bow Co. LLC to Scott Nelson, $62,500.

Derek Fink, Jenna Fink to Kimberly Erman, Wayne Erman, one lot, $189,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Brandon Knight to Benjamin Rutter, Dana Rutter, one lot, $230,000.

Hollie Danis, Joshua Danis to Ryan Bensman, Victoria Bensman, a part lot, $186,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Judy Henry, Raymond Henry to Chris Hufford, Sara Hufford, 6.287 acres, $257,500.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Beth Williamson to Williamson’s Hill Road Farm Ltd., 49.291 acres, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Tricia Bowser to Stephen Bowser, 10.312 acres, $0.

Joyce Lagant to Matthew Roll, 2.528 acres, $310,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Gina Beth Griffieth to Todd Evans, 4.0 acres, $244,000.

Eleanor Loughlin Trust, Joseph Loughlin, trustee to Sandra Bettelon, Joseph Louglin, $0.

James Drummond, Shirley Drummond to James Drummond, Shirley Drummond, two lots, $0.

