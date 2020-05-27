Public health waiting on nursing home guidelines

By Melody Vallieu

Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced that all staff members in the state’s more than 900 nursing homes will be tested for the coronavirus.

In ramping up the efforts in Ohio’s hard-hit long-term care facilities, the governor said testing will also be done on residents who are most likely to have been exposed.

The testing will be done by 14 teams of medically trained National Guard members and will begin this week, he said.

DeWine said testing of staff “will help nursing home administrators understand the status of the virus in their facilities and will help isolate the virus and help keep it from infecting their community.”

According to Miami County Public Health (MCPH) officials, they have not yet received any information on the testing directive from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and do not yet know what their role will be or when the testing will begin in the county.

Such widespread testing wasn’t possible before now because the testing capacity hadn’t been available, the governor said. Health department data shows that about seven of every 10 coronavirus deaths in Ohio were among nursing home residents.

In Miami County, 24 of the 30 deaths recorded have been from long-term care facilities, specifically Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, where outbreaks occurred back in March.

Of the 351 COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday afternoon, 153 are long-term care residents, 100 are healthcare workers and 97 cases are considered community spread. One case remains under investigation, MCPH officials said.

There have been 50 hospitalizations total in the county, with one new case over the weekend, according to MCPH officials.

Ohio, as of Wednesday afternoon, has 33,439 total cases and 2,044 total deaths.

There have been 5,700 hospitalizations with 1,492 intensive care admissions.

The age range of those with the virus is from under the age of 1 to 109 years old with a median age of 49. Those affected include 52 percent males, 47 percent females and 1 percent not reported, according to the ODH.

For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.