Huber man sentenced for sex crime against minor

MIAMI COUNTY — A 74-year-old Huber Heights man will spend two years in prison for three counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition of a minor.

Robert E. Maxwell was sentenced in Miami County Common Pleas Court by Judge Stacy Wall on Tuesday. He entered a plea of guilty by bill of information and waived his rights to a grand jury in March. The state agreed to remain silent at sentencing.

The victim was less than 10 years old at the time of the incidents beginning in January 2018 through December 2019. The Tipp City Police Department led the investigation.

Maxwell faced up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

In a sentencing memorandum filed by Maxwell’s attorney Andrew Pratt, Maxwell sought community control due to his age and provided medical records of Maxwell’s dementia.

In other court news:

• A Troy man who violently shook his infant daughter causing permanent brain damage will be sentenced on June 30.

Roger Meyer entered a plea of guilty to one count of second-degree felony assault and one count of second-degree child endangering in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. The felony counts will merge so the maximum sentence he could serve is 12 years in prison. The joint recommendation is six years.

Meyer was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on felony charges for allegedly shaking his 4-month-old daughter in a hotel room on Jan. 31, 2019. Meyer’s bond was set at $500,000 on both charges.

The incident was originally reported as the baby was having seizures.

According to police reports, an officer responded to the Royal Inn for a second time regarding the baby’s condition and its seizure-like activity. The officer noted a Troy Fire personnel noticed only one of the child’s eyes would partially open and the other pupil was fixed and dilated. The baby was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and then transported to Dayton Children’s.

According to officials, the infant suffered extensive brain injuries.

Maxwell https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_Maxwell.jpg Maxwell Meyer https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_Meyer.jpg Meyer

Troy man pleads for shaking baby

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.