BOE approves paid time for staff

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections approved to add eight hours of paid vacation time as “hazard pay” to its four full-time staff members who worked overtime and extended hours due to the March 17 Primary extension and the state’s move to all absentee-ballot by mail.

On Tuesday, Director Laura Bruns said she brought the idea to the board due to other county employees being off work due to the coronavirus and shelter-in-place order. Election board staff was unable to do so because of the special circumstances surrounding the Primary. Bruns gave examples such as having to come in on Sundays to empty ballot boxes and additional hours due to the mail-in only election.

Board member Jim Oda said additional compensation time for salaried staff was up to Director Bruns and Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway’s discretion. Bruns said neither one keeps a “bank” of comp time, but instead uses it to leave early or extended lunch hours when possible.

According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s regional liaison Kenny Henning, 13 of the 14 counties he observes has provided some kind of compensation due to the extended election this spring.

According to Henning, Warren County provided 40 additional hours of vacation to staff; Butler and Greene County paid an additional eight hours to staff; Montgomery County closed its office for three days; and Hamilton County closed last Friday for an extended holiday weekend.

“It’s been all over,” Henning said of individual boards’ decisions.

The March 17 Primary lasted 145 days from its filing date and ended on April 28 using only early and absentee votes by mail. No in-person voting was held due to the coronavirus pandemic and the polls were shuttered by Governor Mike DeWine on the evening of March 16.

One day paid vacation for four full-timers

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

