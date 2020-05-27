Hannah’s Southern Bistro coming to the mall

PIQUA — A Piqua native, who has started his own catering business and operated restaurants out of Florida since graduating from Piqua High School, is bringing that entrepreneurial spirit and southern foods to the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Tommy McCoy — who owns and operates McCoy’s Comforts Foods, LLC, as well as co-owns and manages Sneakers Sports Grille, and Sneakers on the Green — will be opening Hannah’s Southern Bistro in the mall this summer.

“I wanted to bring something different and completely untouched in that area,” McCoy said. “I know there’s a demand for it.”

McCoy, who is also from Texas, plans to bring authentic southern food, particularly his collard greens, to Piqua.

“I’m really kind of known for my collard greens,” McCoy said.

Other food will include gator bites, which are gator tail cut fresh, hand-breaded, and seasoned and will be served with their swamp sauce, as well as a catfish nugget dinner, buffalo shrimp, pulled pork nachos, and more. Room service specials for the Comfort Inn, which is also located at the mall, will include a prime rib dinner, fresh Mahi Mahi, a Mahi Reuben, and southern fish and chips.

Hannah’s Southern Bistro menu will also include sandwiches like buffalo chicken, their Cowboy’s cheese steak, a french dip sandwich with shaved prime rib, pork belly, and Hannah’s Southern Bistro’s classic burger, which will include two Angus beef patties on a toasted brioche roll with cheddar cheese and other burger toppings. Other sides include baked macaroni and cheese and loaded tots.

McCoy said they take over the location in the food court at the mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., Piqua, in June, and he hopes to have the restaurant ready to open sometime between mid-July and early August.

“I want to do some pop-up events before we open,” McCoy said. He plans on doing a soft opening for just local first responders, along with a second pop-up event involving a promotion on its Facebook page, Hannah’s Southern Bistro, in order to get the word of mouth going.

McCoy opened his first catering business, McCoy’s Comfort Foods, LLC, in Ohio after graduating from Piqua, and that business grew over the next seven to eight years. McCoy also co-owns and manages Sneakers Sports Grille and Sneakers on the Green in Jacksonville, Fla. with business partner Greg Pratt.

“That place is thriving,” McCoy said. He added he is trying to bring that mentality to Piqua and the local area.

Hannah’s Southern Bistro is named after his daughter, the oldest of McCoy’s seven kids. McCoy said he wanted to start with his oldest child and then hopefully have enough other businesses and restaurants to name after the rest of his kids.

McCoy said he has already received a lot of interest from the area, which is encouraging to him since he will be traveling nearly 900 miles to open this new restaurant.

“The support from the community has been massive,” McCoy said. “This is the biggest response I’ve gotten.”

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_Hannahs-Southern-Bistro-menu-logo-4.jpg

Piqua native bringing southern food to area

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.