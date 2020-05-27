Foundation awards community service awards

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation recently presented two local volunteers with the Margaret W. Hinsch and Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Awards. Jim Robinson, a volunteer for the Piqua Area Chamber Foundation, and Catherine “Cathy” Large, a volunteer for the Bethany Center, received the awards in surprise presentations at their respective volunteer locations.

The recipients received a glass plaque to commemorate the occasion, and the nominating nonprofit agency received a $1,000 unrestricted grant from the Hinsch Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation, in recognition of that outstanding volunteer.

John Hinsch, son of the late Margaret and Scott Hinsch, joined the presentations in honor of his parents, and their legacy of service to the Piqua community. He also represented his wife, Marsha, and his sister, Dr. Linda Hinsch Campbell, who were unable to attend the presentations.

The Hinsch awards are offered annually to one male and one female volunteer. The awards are unique because the honorees are selected based on activities done on behalf of one organization during one specific calendar year, in this case 2019. The presentations are typically held during a regularly scheduled event but were organized as surprise drop-ins due to public gathering regulations currently in place.

Kathy Sherman, president of the Piqua Area Chamber Foundation, nominated Jim Robinson for his tireless effort to keep the grounds of Veterans’ Memorial Park, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and State Route 66, adjacent to Forest Hill Cemetery.

Sherman wrote in her nomination form that Robinson “painstakingly goes around the entire monument” weeding, pruning and cleaning.

“The monument is one of the most beautiful sites to behold in the city of Piqua and is a wonderful entrance into our fine city,” Sherman wrote. “It truly is a testament to Jim’s desire to have this site remain a place of honor due to his hard work and back-breaking volunteer hours that we can say that we, as citizens of our community, have a wonderful memorial to pay tribute to our veterans all because of this amazing individual and wonderful volunteer.”

Wilma Earls, director of the Bethany Center, nominated Large as she offered leadership to the organization during Earls’ medical leave last year.

The Bethany Center serves the community by offering free lunches and a food pantry.

“In an organization like this one, it is so important to have someone who can take over the reins if something happens to the director, and the Bethany Center is now sure that Cathy could do that because she has,” Earls wrote in her nomination form. “She gives stability to the organization moving forward, which is a comfort to donors and those served.”

To watch livestream videos from the awards presentations, visit the Piqua Community Foundation-Cakes for a Cause Facebook page. For more information about the Piqua Community Foundation and the Margaret W. Hinsch and Scott J. Hinsch Community Service Awards, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.

