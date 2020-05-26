THS students earn FCCLA honors

TROY — At the recent Ohio Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Virtual State Conference, senior Audri Fergerson earned her National FCCLA Power of One degree.
In competitive events, junior Cheyenne Copeland and Fergerson placed first in the Public Policy Advocate event and will advance to the 2020 National FCCLA Virtual Conference this summer.
