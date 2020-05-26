Woman arraigned on new menacing charge

MIAMI COUNTY — The suspect involved in the March 5 officer-involved shooting in Tipp City was arraigned again on Tuesday in Miami County Municipal Court in connection with that incident.

Lucy M. Lehnsherr, 29, currently of Piqua and previously of Tipp City, is accused of pointing a firearm, which was later found to be fake, at a Tipp City police officer on March 5. According to Municipal Court records, the officer believed the firearm was real and fired once at Lehnsherr. Lehnsherr was not hit and was not injured during the incident.

Lehnsherr was first arraigned on charges of fifth-degree felony aggravated menacing and first-degree misdemeanor making false alarms on March 10. The felony aggravated menacing charged was dismissed without prejudice, and the making false alarms charged was reduced to second-degree misdemeanor attempted making false alarms. Lehnsherr received suspended jail time and two years of probation for the reduced charge, with the recommendation Lehnsherr complete mental health treatment.

A new charge of aggravated menacing, this time a first-degree misdemeanor, was filed against Lehnsherr, and on Tuesday, Lehnsherr was arraigned on that charge in Municipal Court. Lehnsherr entered a plea of not guilty, and a personal recognizance bond was ordered.

The incident Lehnsherr was charged in connection with began on Thursday, March 5, at approximately 1 a.m., on a report of a female subject inside Tony’s Bada Bing on the 100 block of East Main Street in Tipp City “loading a handgun.” According to a previous press release from the Tipp City Police Department, the caller reported the woman “was highly upset and put the handgun into her purse” and was walking toward the interstate.

Tipp City police officers responded to the area, where an officer identified as Officer Brad Kline of the Tipp City Police Department located the suspect, and the suspect then pointed a handgun at Kline. According to the Tipp City Police Department, Kline “made several attempts to talk to the female and order her to drop the weapon.” The woman did not respond to the Kline’s orders and fled to a “hiding spot” in the area of South Second Street. Kline followed the suspect, who raised the handgun at the officer again. Kline fired one round, which did not strike the suspect. The suspect then dropped the weapon.

The suspect, later identified as Lehnsherr, was detained without injury, and she was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. A toy handgun painted black was located at the scene.

In March, Miami County Prosecutor Anthony Kendell also cleared Kline of any criminal charges, stating in a letter that Kline “was justified in all respects when he discharged his weapon.” Kendell also said Kline “acted in a manner consistent with his training, and is a credit to the Miami County law enforcement community.”

Also in his letter, Kendell states he and his first assistant reviewed all of the materials in the case file, including the defendant’s confession, which Kendell said it “essentially states” the suspect’s “intention to commit ‘suicide by cop.’” Kendell also referenced video footage of the incident where the suspect is seen raising and pointing a gun at Kline in “no less than six separate and distinct times.”

Lehnsherr’s case has been scheduled for a pre-trial conference on July 9 at 8 a.m.

