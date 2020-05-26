Labor of love

Memorial Day 2020 may be over but Jim Robinson is on the job, doing what he loves, working in the shadow of the men who gave their lives for our country, their names etched in granite on the Piqua Veteran’s Memorial. Robinson can be found volunteering his time, nearly every day, keeping the monument to Piqua’s fallen veterans shipshape, worthy of their legacy.

