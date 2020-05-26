Red Cross seeks face masks for VA

MIAMI VALLEY — The American Red Cross has provided comfort and care to service members, veterans and their families for more than 130 years. Through its service to the Armed Forces Department, the Red Cross help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service. They also provide emergency communications for military members serving abroad, help veterans cope with life after the military and assist families with pre- and post-deployment challenges.

Throughout history, the Red Cross has sought the public’s assistance with projects to help the military and veterans during difficult times. In war time, we asked for socks and helmet liners to be knitted; coverings for casts to be sewn; and lap blankets to be crocheted or quilted for injured wheelchair patients. This legacy continues during the current pandemic crisis.

The Miami Valley Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross is accepting donations of new, homemade face coverings which they will distribute to the VA Medical Center in Dayton. If you are interested in making face coverings to support this effort, instructions can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website. The Red Cross is particularly looking for face coverings that are sewn, whether by hand or machine.

Completed face coverings can be placed in a sealed plastic bag, with a note indicating the number of coverings within the bag. The face coverings can be mailed via the US Postage Service to any of the following Red Cross offices: Miami Valley Chapter serving Champaign, Clark, Clark, Darke, Logan, Hardin, Greene Madison, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.