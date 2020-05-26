Area briefs

Board to meet

TROY — The Miami County Park District will hold their next board of commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held by video conference.

For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at (937) 335-6273.

Meals offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer several meals this week.

On Wednesday, a meatloaf sandwich with chips and a pickle will be offered for $4 from 5-7 p.m for carryout.

On Thursday, hot ham and cheese sliders with chips and a pickle will be for dine in or carry-out. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will cost $5.

Tater tot casserole and a side salad will be served on Friday for $6 and available from 5-7 p.m. for dine in or carry-out.

A carry-out breakfast will be available from 9-11 a.m. Sunday and the menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuit and gravy, bacon and/or sausage and a pancake. Free delivery available in the Tipp City is available for breakfast.

Call (937) 667-1995 to place any order.

Library to offer curbside service

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will be offering curbside service starting Monday, June 1. Curbside hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at (937) 773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

Library staff will collect items, place them in a bag, and notify the patron that their items are ready. Only items from the Piqua Public Library will be available and there will be a limit of 20 items per card.

To pick up books, patrons will enter the parking lot behind the library building and pull up to the double yellow doors. Patrons will open their trunk and then return to their car. Library staff will bring items out and place them in the trunk.

Library staff will not be handling any return items. Patrons are to use the book drop.

CSX crossing closures scheduled

TROY — CSX has announced upcoming road closings.

East Main Street at State Route 41 will be closed from June 1-8.

Staunton Road at State Route 55 will be closed from June 15-22.

East Canal Street will be closed from June 15-22.

Closings will be closed weather dependent.

All CSX crossing closures are closed to through traffic, however local traffic will be maintained to the CSX railroad tracks.