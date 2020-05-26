Library moves into next phase of opening

As we pass Memorial Day weekend, the J.R. Clarke Public Library is pleased to announce the beginning of Phase 2 of their process of re-opening. This will begin next Monday, June 1, with resuming regular business hours. The progression of reopening the library will be completed in several phases, based on the recommendations from the governor of Ohio, the Ohio Library Council, the J.R. Clarke Trustee Board, and Miami County Public Health. J.R. Clarke’s goal is to continue providing excellent service while maintaining a healthy environment for all who enter.

The “limited” Phase 2 will begin next Monday, with the following information and recommendations for their patrons. First, all library staff will have their temperatures taken daily and will be wearing masks in the library. Also, all patrons must enter and leave from the north doors. The large “toter” will remain in the north foyer for return books. Please do not take these return items to the circulation desk. And there will also be a small table in the north foyer with directions for patrons who enter the library. Patrons are asked to please follow them in order.

Next, during this time, J.R. Clarke recommends that all patrons wear a mask. Social distancing rules will be followed, and hand sanitizer will be available and should be used before entering the main library. The total number of patrons will be 10 at any one time in the library with a 30-minute visit enforced. Another new temporary change is that anyone age 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and one parent may bring a maximum of two children.

All library services will again be available for the community, organizations and schools. This includes copying, faxing, etc. And these regulations will be adjusted and improved according to their successful implementation, and based on changes from the government and above-listed professionals. Lastly, the summer reading program is still “on hold,” with the possibility of beginning late summer or early fall. The library is waiting for more direction on keeping kids safe during this period of time. If you have any questions, please contact the library at (937) 473-2226.

And as we enter into a time where gatherings may once again be held, it may be time to schedule, or re-schedule, your graduation open house, family reunion, or other outdoor event for this summer. St. Teresa Catholic Church, located at 6925 W. U.S. Route 36 just east of Covington, again has its shelter house available for rent, and is currently taking bookings for this summer and fall. Most folks pushed their graduation open houses from May back to later months, but there are still multiple weekend dates available in 2020. The shelter is located on the grounds of St. Teresa Parish, and features a full kitchen with sink, stove, oven, and refrigerator.

The building has full restroom facilities, and there are picnic-style tables with seating for approximately 100 under roof, in case of rain showers or other inclement weather. There are also plenty more tables and chairs available to use for additional seating. In other words, there is plenty of room in which to spread out! The shelter house rental also includes a fire pit, corn hole boards, a softball diamond, and volleyball courts for outdoor fun. The rental fee covers the entire day and is very reasonably priced. My wife Stacey and I oversee the shelter house rental, so if you would like to rent the St. Teresa shelter for an upcoming event, please call or text us at (937) 418-8884. It’s expected to fill up fairly quick, now that gatherings may be held, and the church facility is open. So get in touch to reserve the facility for your graduation open house or other special event.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_Alex-professional-pic-CMYK-1.jpg

Alex Moore Contributing Columnist

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.

Got Covington news? Contact columnist Alex Moore by calling (937) 418-8884 or emailing callingaroundcovington@gmail.com.