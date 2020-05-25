Small ceremonies mark Memorial Day

MIAMI COUNTY — While the COVID-19 pandemic limited the usual parades honoring military personnel who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces that fill local communities, some held small or private events to commemorate those fallen service men and women on Monday.

In Pleasant Hill, a brief wreath laying ceremony was held at the village’s monument before a small ceremony was held at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with the VFW Post 6557.

VFW Post 6557 Commander Harry Poling said they have enjoyed the celebrations commemorating the service men and women who have gone before them, but this year, “We’re just not as able to celebrate that as fully.” Poling, who served during the Vietnam War between 1967-68 with an Army Special Forces unit, said Memorial Day gave him the opportunity to remember and honor friends he lost during the Vietnam War.

“We feel it is utmost important that we recognize today,” said Tim Byrd of the VFW Auxiliary Post 6557 said during the ceremony at the cemetery.

After a prayer and the singing of the National Anthem, the VFW Post 6557 then had Milton-Union student Micah Tracy read her VFW Voice of Democracy essay on “What Makes America Great,” which ranked among the top 12 in the 19-20 Ohio competition. Tracy’s essay highlighted religious freedom and liberty, discussing how the country was founded on principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

“Our founding fathers knew what life was like without liberty,” Tracy said. She added, “In America, you will not be persecuted because of your faith.”

Tracy also went on to say how Americans come together in times of need or disaster, like following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks or following last year’s Memorial Day tornadoes.

“In America, we are all united,” Tracy said.

Tracy ended by saying how the United States gives people opportunity.

“No one decides your future for you,” Tracy said. “In America, you shape your own life.”

In Piqua, an informal ceremony was held Monday inside Forest Hill Cemetery. A list of World War II servicemen killed in action were read to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. This was followed by the firing of the three volleys and Taps performed by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Attendees were asked to stay at their vehicles.

In Troy, the public Memorial Day ceremony at Riverside Cemetery for 2020 was canceled, and a private ceremony was held by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. The private ceremony consisted of a 21-gun salute, playing of Taps, and placing a wreath at the Veterans’ Memorial flagpole and Old Soldiers Circle.

Members of the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad prepare to fire three volleys to salute those who have given their lives during wars at a ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery on Monday. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/05/web1_052520mju_memorialday_piqua2-2.jpg Members of the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad prepare to fire three volleys to salute those who have given their lives during wars at a ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery on Monday.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

