Honoring our heroes

A Piqua American Legion / VFW Honor Guard held a private Memorial Day ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery on Monday morning.

Admirers wave flags as a Memorial Day convoy of military vehicles makes its way to the Don Gentile Memorial in downtown Piqua on Monday. The convoy, made up of several dozen vehicles wound its way around Miami County to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

A convoy of military vehicles prepares to turn into the Upper Valley Medical Center campus on Monday as part of a salute to veterans who gave their life in the service of our country. The convoy, made up of more than two dozen vehicles traveled a nearly 50 mile route around Miami County.

Todd Sonnanstine places a U.S. Flag on the grave of a veterans at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City on Saturday morning. Sonnanstine, his son, Todd, and more than 20 other volunteers met to place flags on the graves of veterans for this Memorial Day weekend. Although barred, officially from doing their traditional placing of flags, Tipp City area scouts volunteered to help out with the project. Among those helping were Boy Scout Troops 395 and 586 out of Tipp City, Pack 395 from Tipp City, Troops 169 out of Huber Heights and Troop 94 from Bethel Township. Troop leaders explained that their participation was following their Charter and not an official duty.

Volunteers Jacie, 5, and Caleb, 7, handle flag duty as organizer Jim Temleton, left, and others salute during the Pledge of Allegiance at Riverside Cemetery in Troy on Saturday morning as the group sets to place flags on the graves of all veterans buried their

Flags fly over the graves of veterans at Forest Hill Cemetery in Piqua on Memorial Day as a ceremony honoring our nation’s war dead is about to get under way.