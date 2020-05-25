MVT staff honored

MIAMI COUNTY — Several Miami Valley Today journalists were recently honored for their work by the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors’ 2019 newspaper contest.

Fifty-six daily newspapers submitted 1,630 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.

Entries were judged by editors from The Detroit News, Division V; The Grand Haven (Michigan) Tribune, Division IV; The McComb Daily (Michigan), Division III; Mount Pleasant (Michigan) Morning Sun and the Cadillac (Michigan) News, Division II; the Petoskey (Michigan) News-Review and the Alpena (Michigan) News, Division I.

MVT falls under Division I, newspapers with a daily circulation up to 7,999.

Sports editors Josh Brown and Rob Kiser together received a third place award in the Best Daily Sports Section category. It was the second year in a row and third in the last four years that the newspaper has won an award in this category.

Staff photographer Mike Ullery received a first place Best Feature Photo for a photo entitled “Skydancers” and received first place as the Best Photographer in Ohio in Division I.

MVT Associate Editor Sam Wildow received third place Best Feature Writer for her work with “The Last Full Measure,” a movie chronicling the sacrifices of William H. Pitsenbarger during the Vietnam War.