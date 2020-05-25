Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 22

BURGLARY: A burglary complaint was reported in the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40 in Brandt.

ASSAULT: Deputies investigated a hit and run as well as a domestic incident in the area of 675 Geiserman Road in Piqua. Charges pending.

May 23

POSSESSION: A deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to signal a left turn at South County Road 25-A and Swailes. After investigation, Derick Hickman was cited for possession of marijuana, fictitious registration, driving under an active suspension, and failing to signal a turn.

LITTERING: A deputy responded to a littering complaint in the area of Nashville Rd. and Kessler Cowlesville Rd. in Monroe Township. A resident in the area witnessed a gold GMC pickup stop and a subject get out to throw a bag of trash into a field nearby. The vehicle was later located, and a 16 year old male juvenile was charged with one count of littering.

May 24

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to Big Mike’s on State Route 201, Bethel Twp. in reference to a disturbance that occurred at 9235 Mann Road. Jonathan Crago stated that he and Tim Diviak got into a fight over a utility knife. He stated Tim had accused him of stealing the knife. Jonathan denied stealing the knife and Tim punched Johnathan in the face. He also took the utility knife and sliced Jonathan’s neck and leg. Three deputies attempted to contact Tim at his residence however he refused to come to the door. A statement was provided by Johnathan and photographs were taken of his wounds and placed into evidence.