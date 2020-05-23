Volunteers gets flags placed.

Todd Sonnanstine places a U.S. Flag on the grave of a veteran at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City on Saturday morning. Sonnanstine, his son, Todd, and more than 20 other volunteers met to place flags on the graves of veterans for this Memorial Day weekend. Although barred, officially from doing their traditional placing of flags, Tipp City area scouts volunteered to help out with the project. Among those helping were Boy Scout Troops 395 and 586 out of Tipp City, Pack 395 from Tipp City, Troops 169 out of Huber Heights and Troop 94 from Bethel Township. Troop leaders explained that their participation was following their Charter and not an official duty.

Volunteers Jacie, 5, and Caleb, 7, handle flag duty as organizer Jim Templeton, left, and others salute during the Pledge of Allegiance at Riverside Cemetery in Troy on Saturday morning as the group sets to place flags on the graves of all veterans buried there.